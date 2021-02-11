Neymar could miss Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League knockout tie against Barcelona after being forced off with an injury during Wednesday's Coupe de France match with Caen. PSG travel to Barcelona for the first leg of the Round of 16 clash on February 16 and must now anxiously wait to find out the extent of the injury to their star forward, who over the years has missed several important fixtures in the UCL due to injuries. Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Marco Verratti Keen on Having Argentine Included in PSG!

The Brazilian, who turned 29 last week, left the pitch in pain during the second half of the match against Caen. Neymar headed straight down the tunnel after being subbed off post the half-hour mark. The incident occurred in 64th minute of the match when Neymar went down clutching his left adductor muscle with PSG leading 1-0. Cristiano Ronaldo’s INSANE Dribbling Video During Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2021 Goes Viral on Social Media.

He was soon replaced by Kylian Mbappe and headed straight down the tunnel for treatment. PSG went on to win the match 1-0 but will be concerned by the injury to their star striker. The cub are waiting for more tests to determine the extent of the injury and Neymar's participation in the crucial first leg of the UCL last-16 clash.

“We'll see tomorrow with the doctor," Pochettino was quoted as saying by Goal to Eurosport. "At the moment it’s difficult to say. Can he be there next week? I need more time and more info to find out."

The Argentine gaffer, however, blamed the lack of protection from referees as the reason behind the injury. "I don't want to take it out on the way the opponent played and the way (Neymar) played his game. But I just have the feeling that sometimes there is a lack of protection during matches from refereeing," Pochettino said. "But it's just a feeling."

Neymar had missed several weeks of action earlier in the season due to a small tear in his left adductor. This is, however, not the first time Neymar injury is the headline ahead of a crucial Champions League encounter for PSG. Since his arrival at PSG, Neymar has already missed two crucial UCL round of 16 matches for PSG during which the club was ruled out from the tournament after shock defeats.

