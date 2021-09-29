PSG sealed a 2-0 win over Manchester City last night in Paris during the UCL 2021-22 match. Idrissa Gueye was the first one who took PSG to the score of 1-0 and that too within the first eight minutes of the match and no goals were scored by either team until the 74th minute. Lionel Messi sprung into action as he fired a goal after playing a one-two with Kylian Mbappe. This was Messi's seventh goal against Manchester City and his first in PSG shirt. After the win, the players took to social media and expressed their happiness. Lionel Messi Poses for a Shirtless Picture With Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe After Taking PSG to 2-0 Win Against Manchester City in UCL 2021-22 Match (See Pic).

Idrissa Gueye was the one who scored the first goal for the team in the first eight minutes of the match. Lionel Messi scored his first goal for the team in the 74th minute of the match. The likes of Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mabppe, Achraf Hakimi and others took to social media and expressed their happiness after sealing a win. Check out the posts below.

Marquinhos

Lionel Messi:

Kylian Mbappe:

Achraf Hakimi

Neymar Jr

Pep Guardiola hailed Lionel Messi for the goal and said, "We know quite well when he can run and get close to the box he is unstoppable. We knew it already, we spoke about that, we cannot control them for 90 minutes, these huge talents." PSG will now take on Rennes in the Ligue 1 2021-22 match.

