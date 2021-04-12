Paris Saint-Germain rejected a 300 million Euros bid from Real Madrid for Neymar way back in 2019, his former agent has claimed. Wagner Ribeiro said that PSG owners had made it clear then that the club will not sell Neymar even for a ‘billion’. PSG smashed the world record transfer fee when they paid Neymar’s release clause at Barcelona and brought him to Parc des Princes in 2017. Since then Neymar has been constantly linked with a move back to Spain but no La Liga club have managed to prise away the Brazilian from Paris. Gerard Pique Confronts Referee Over Penalty After El Clasico 2021 Defeat, Ronald Koeman Unhappy With VAR Penalty Call (Watch Video).

PSG stormed the transfer market when they paid Neymar’s record 222 million Euro release clause to take him away from Barcelona. Two years later, Neymar went public and expressed his desire to leave the French club. Real Madrid and Barcelona were interested in bringing the Brazilian back to Spain. Both clubs also held meetings with the PSG hierarchy but neither could reach an agreement for a transfer. Cristiano Ronaldo Apparently Gave His Shirt to Ball Boy After Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2020-21 Match, Journalist Dismisses Reports of CR7 Throwing Away His Shirt in Anger (Watch Video).

His former agent Ribeiro has claimed Real Madrid were even ready to pay 300 million Euros but PSG declined the offer. "At that time, he was close to going to Real Madrid. Madrid were willing to pay €300m for him. Florentino [Perez] told me, but Nasser (Al-Khelaifi) refused. 'Not for a billion, he's not going to go!' He told me,” the South American star’s former agent told L'Equipe.

Neymar’s current PSG contract expires at the end of the 2022 season and he is yet to agree to a new deal but Ribeiro feels Neymar has fully committed himself to the PSG cause and will stay at the French club. Neymar has so far scored 83 goals in 106 matches and has already lifted a couple of Ligue 1 and other domestic titles apart from also playing the Champions League final.

