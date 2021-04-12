The El Clasico 2021 defeat seems to have gone down quite bitterly for Barcelona. The team lost to Real Madrid 2-1 and the team has been complaining about the penalty to Martin Braithwaite. After the loss, even Luka Modric taunted Gerard Pique about the penalty. Now Pique was seen having a confrontation with the referee and the video of the same went viral on social media. Also, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman spoke about the same and was quite unhappy with the penalty. He further mentioned that it was a penalty. Luka Modric Taunts Angry Gerard Pique After Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 2-1 in La Liga 2021 (Watch Video).

Gerard Pique in the video was reportedly heard saying, "You spent three minutes fixing your tech.” Ronald Koeman in the post-match presser said that for him this was a clear penalty and also criticised the referee for adding only four minutes to the game. "The way Martin falls, it has to be a foul. The referee may not see it, but we have a VAR for situations like this," he said in the post-match conference. He further said that the team deserved a penalty.

Now, let's have a look at the video of Gerard Pique below:

"Video exclusive" the conversation between Pique and the referee after the match: Pique: Let me speak, let me speak, you gave us a little extra time, and you've been off the field for a long time. pic.twitter.com/625OQmlYAJ — Marshall 🇳🇱 (@TheMessiguyy) April 10, 2021

The loss brought Barcelona to number three of the La Liga 2020-21 points table with 65 points and Real Madrid is on number one of the table with 67 points.

