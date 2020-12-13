NorthEast United FC will host Chennaiyin FC in their upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on December 13 (Sunday). The Highlanders – who are yet to face their first defeat of the season – have made an impressive start to their campaign and a win in the upcoming game could also see them replace Mumbai City FC at the top of the team standings. On the other hand, Chennaiyin have just one won just one game this season and will like to get another favourable result. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of NEUFC and CFC match. NEUFC vs CFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results.

Going by the form of both teams this season, NorthEast United FC are clearly the favourites to come on top. The Highlanders began their current campaign with a surprising 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC and went on to draw their next two games before beating SC East Bengal and playing a draw against Bengaluru FC. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC started their campaign with a victory over Jamshedpur FC. However, they lost the plot since then and didn’t win a single fixture. NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

When is NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on December 13, 2020 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to start at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action of the match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans unable to follow live telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on television can watch the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the NEUFC vs CFC match online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the action live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

