Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI): Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza commended his players' efforts as they recorded a thumping 5-0 win over Mumbai City FC in the Knockout 1 fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) Playoffs on Saturday, as per the ISL official website.

The Blues registered their biggest playoff victory and set up a semi-final clash with FC Goa by winning the one-legged fixture. They took a two-goal lead heading into half-time after goals from Suresh Singh Wangjam and Edgar Mendez. They didn't take their foot off the gas as Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz added to their tally, capping off an outstanding performance.

Zaragoza urged his team to celebrate the victory while also revealing his tactical approach against the Islanders.

"We studied what they did last game against us here at home. We were thinking they wanted to do exactly the same.. We referred to this 4-4-3 diamond to be more on the middle so that Vinith (Venkatesh) and Suresh (Singh Wangjam) could help our full-backs and then also go to the space because that's what we wanted with runners like Ryan (Williams) and Edgar (Mendez) to go to the spaces as much as we can. It was a good second half. They put Valpuia back and finished this 3-4-3 formation and then we entered with Sunil (Chhetri) to play in the 4-3-3 formation. The reality is that the players were in a top level. I think that we arrived at this moment in the best condition of the year. We have a game in four days and another in three, four days again but it is what it is. The playoffs are like this. We need to enjoy this night and then recover to arrive well in the game against FC Goa," he said in the post-match press conference.

This was Bengaluru FC's first win over Mumbai City FC this season, having gone winless in their previous two encounters. The Blues played out a goalless draw at the Mumbai Football Arena before suffering a defeat against Petr Kratky's side in their final home game of the campaign.

When asked where this night ranks among the best in his managerial career, Zaragoza said, "On top, but I want more. This is not enough. I want more people. I know that it is a Wednesday (the first-leg semi-final fixture) but I want them (the fans) to enjoy it more. I want my players to follow them because all together, now we have two matches. It is all or nothing. If we want to play the final, we need to pass (the test) first from Kanteerava."

Wangjam was awarded Player of the Match after recording a goal and an assist. In addition to his attacking contributions, he was instrumental in helping the team keep a clean sheet. Despite being subbed off in the 65th minute, his defensive work rate and pressing were vital in the victory. Zaragoza heaped praise on Wangjam while also crediting goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who made five crucial saves.

"Suresh is top. Suresh will always play in my team because of the work that he does behind (the attack), the work that he does behind Sunil, it's amazing. He's a guy who will do everything that you say. I want to mention that we kept a clean sheet and Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu) was in an amazing mood. He did not receive this call for the national team, his mind could have go down. But he's this kind of player that says, 'No, I want to be better' and he was where he needed to be," Zaragoza concluded. (ANI)

