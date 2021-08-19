NS Mura and SK Sturm Graz will be taking on each other in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the match. So this will be the first time that the two teams will be taking on each other so there is no head-to-head record available. NS Mura has been on an unbeaten streak as they have won a game and the rest of them ended with a draw. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Results: Benfica, Malmo, BSC Young Boys Edge Closer To Group Stages.

Sturm Graz has lost just one game out of five and they have been in quite good form. Both teams have not had any injuries, suspensions or even doubtful names. Both teams will have a full squad to present for the game. Sturm Graz locked horns against LASK over the weekend in the league, winning the fixture with a convincing 3-1 scoreline. Whereas, NS Mura defeated Zalgiris 1-0 on aggregate. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is NS Mura vs SK Sturm Graz, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Playoff Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

NS Mura vs SK Sturm Graz, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 playoff match will be played at the Park Randers on August 19, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NS Mura vs SK Sturm Graz, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA competitions in India and is likely to telecast the NS Mura vs SK Sturm Graz UEL 2021-22 on its channels. However, it is not certain if the broadcasters will telecast UEL Playoff matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NS Mura vs SK Sturm Graz, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 live streaming can be available on online platforms as fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website as they are likely to provide the live streaming of NS Mura vs SK Sturm Graz, UEL 2021-22 clash but it is not certain that stream of playoff games will be available.

