Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming: Odisha and Hyderabad came into the Indian Super League last season replacing the erstwhile Delhi Dynamos and Pune City respectively. As expected, things are yet to take off for the two clubs with them continuing to be a work in progress. Hyderabad had a disastrous campaign last season as they finished 10th in the league with 10 points from 18 games. Odisha in comparison were good but did not play like a club worthy of reaching the play-offs. Both these clubs have brought in a change in their management with Manuel Roca getting the Hyderabad job and Stuart Baxter in charge of Odisha. Their clash this evening could be a cagey affair with both the teams opting for a cautious approach. Odisha versus Hyderabad will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 pm IST. OFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Steven Taylor, one of Newcastle United’s longest-serving defenders has been roped in by Odisha FC to be their star man in defence. His experience will come in handy for the club as he can guide the youngsters around him. Australian centre-back Jacob Tratt should be his likely partner at the back with Shubham Sarangi shielding them as a central defensive midfielder. Daniel Lalhlimpuia has explosive pace and could trouble Hyderabad with his runs behind the last man.

Aridane Sanatan will line up against his former club Odisha, where he had a good goal scoring run last season. The Spanish forward will need the services from Halicharan Narzary and Francisco Sandaza from out wide. Ashish Rai and Souvik Chakrabarti are prominent Indian talents in the Hyderabad defence that have a key role to play in the contest.

When is Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FC vs Hyderabad FC match in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Goa on November 23, 2020 (Monday). OFC vs HFC match ISL 7 is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ISL 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Viewers can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes for live telecast the matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2020-21 match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV. Odisha look a well-balanced outfit and should not have much trouble claiming all three points against Hyderabad.

