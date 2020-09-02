After promising to stay at Juventus for his third year, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently preparing for the UEFA Nations League 2020. The team will play their first game in the tournament with a match against Croatia. Several pictures of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner have gone viral on social media where he is seen sweating it out with the players of the team. Bruno Fernandes, Pepe were the ones who were practising with CR7 along at the nets. the pictures of their session were seen on the official account of Portugal football team. Portugal Squad For UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Led by Cristiano Ronaldo Announced, Check Out Full 24-Man Side For Upcoming Football Competition.

Portugal is placed in Group C along with teams like France, Sweden and Croatia. The fans will miss out on the battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and his former Real Madrid colleague Luka Modric. The Croatian will be missing out on the matches which will be held in September. “In agreement with the selector Dalić, captain Luka Modrić and vice-captain Ivan Rakitić will miss the September gathering of the Croatian team, while Wolfsburg stopper Marin Pongračić has dropped out due to illness,” the Croatian Football Federation had said a week ago. For now, let's have a look at the pictures of CR7's training.

Bruno Fernandes has been quite an ardent admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, during one of the interviews, he even mentioned that CR7 was the one who advised him to join Manchester United and keeps a tab of all his performances.

