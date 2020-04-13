Paul Pogba Best Goals: Relish Top Strikes by the Frenchman for Manchester United

Paul Pogba (Photo Credits: Getty)

French football star Paul Pogba has declared himself fit and raring to play for Manchester United once again. The talented midfielder has not starred for the Red Devils since December 26 due to an ankle problem. The recurring injury has limited him to the just eight appearances this season in top-flight football. Manchester United fans have a divided opinion on the World Cup winning star made worse by the comments of his agent Mino Raiola. The Dutch agent has claimed Paul Pogba is unhappy at Manchester United and needs to be shown more respect. Paul Pogba Reveals Reason Behind Leaving Manchester United in 2012.

But with Pogba eager to return to full training, Red Devils can only benefit from this situation. Here we take a look at his top 5 goals of his topsy-turvy Manchester United career.

Manchester United vs Fenerbahce – 2016/17

Paul Pogba is known for his long-range exploits and this goal against Fenerbahce is a prime example of it. With a ball rolled to his feet outside the edge of the box, the Frenchman lets fly a bullet into the top corner.

Swansea vs Manchester United – 2017/18

Paul Pogba is a showman and can score any type of goal. His dink against Swansea left the fans speechless as a delightful dink from an improbable angle gave Manchester United a 3-0 lead.

Manchester City vs Manchester United – 2017/18

Not the best of his goals but the most important one of his Manchester United career. The Red Devils were trailing 2-0 against City rivals Manchester City but a moment of brilliance from Pogba cut the deficit to one.

Hull City vs Manchester United – 2016/17

Paul Pogba being an attacking midfielder is known for his trademark runs in the box and play as an attacker. A cross from Marcus Rashford found Pogba who toe poked it between three Hull defenders and score.

Swansea vs Manchester United – 2016/17

His best goal in a Red Devils shirt was a volley against Swansea City. The technique Paul Pogba showed in this goal was simply out of this world.

With Bruno Fernandes in prime form, the addition of Paul Pogba in that midfield could make life really tough for Manchester United’s opposition for the remainder of the season.