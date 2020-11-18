Argentina will take on Peru in the latest round of 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier fixtures. The clash will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in Peru on November 18, 2020 (early Wednesday morning). Argentina’s winning run was halted last time around by Paraguay while Peru are still winless. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Peru vs Argentina in World Cup qualifiers can scroll down below. Javier Mascherano, Argentina and Barcelona Great, Announces Retirement from Football.

Peru have a number of injury concerns to deal with ahead of this clash and Renato Tapia and Christofer Gonzales have joined Carlos Zambrano on the sidelines due to respective bans while goalkeeper Pedro Gallese is doubtful. Meanwhile, Nicholas Tagliafico will return fir Argentina after his short spell away from the team. Lionel Scaloni’s team will look to get back to winning ways while Gareca’s team are looking for their maiden win in the competition.

When Peru vs Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Peru vs Argentina, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on November 13 (Friday morning). The CONMEBOL qualifying match will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in Peru. The game is set to start at 06:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Peru vs Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Peru vs Argentina match will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Peru vs Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Peru vs Argentina match online. But can always follow the match on social media handles of both teams and can also catch updates from the match on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).