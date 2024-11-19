Argentina vs Peru Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Two defeats and a draw in their last four matches has kind of deflated the Argentine national team but the world champions will be eager to bounce back, when they take on Peru at home this evening. The Albiceleste are first in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with 22 points from 11 games with Peru. They head into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Paraguay and manager Lionel Scaloni will look to tweak a thing or two. Peru are second last in the table and their form has not been too great. They might struggle against a much superior opponent. Argentina versus Peru will start at 5:30 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Argentina will step on the pitch without two of its main defenders in Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero. Lionel Messi is set to start on the wings with Lautaro Martinez up top. Alexis Mac Allister will be the key playmaker with Rodrigo de Paul and Enzo Fernandez, the two box-to-box midfielders.

Carlos Caceda is an experienced goalkeeper and he will need to be at his very best against this Argentine attack. Paolo Guerrero and Alex Valera form the two-man frontline, set up in a counter-attacking 3-5-2 formation. Oliver Sonne, Wilder Cartagena, and Sergio Pena will likely sit deep and shield the backline. Lionel Messi’s Argentina Could Reach the Verge of FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot by Beating Visitors Peru.

When is Argentina vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Argentina national football team is set to square off against Peru national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Wednesday, November 20. The Argentina vs Peru match will be played at the La Bombonera in Buenos Aires and it starts at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Argentina vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for fans in India, there is no official broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers. This is because there aren't any official broadcast partners. For the Argentina vs Peru online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Argentina vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Streaming Online?

However, fans in India do have an online viewing option for the Argentina vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match. The Argentina vs Peru live streaming might be available on Fanatiz and fans would need to have a subscription for the same. FanCode provides live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers but the same will not be available for this match. For Argentina vs Peru live score updates, fans can nonetheless check the social media handles of both teams. It will be a tough game for Peru and they might suffer a heavy defeat here.

