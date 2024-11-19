The last few games for the Argentina National Football Team have been challenging. In their last outing in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Paraguay National Football Team stunned Lionel Messi-led Argentina by a scoreline of 2-1. Lautaro Martinez was the only goal-scorer for Argentina. Lionel Messi and Argentina were outplayed by Paraguay. Argentina were in decent form until they lost their match against Paraguay. Even after losing, Argentina continued to stay on top as they have bagged a total of seven wins as of now after playing a total of 11 games. Lionel Messi’s Argentina Could Reach the Verge of FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot by Beating Visitor Peru.

Argentina have won the maximum amount of matches as compared to all other teams taking part in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers. It will be interesting to see how Lionel Messi and Argentina will make a comeback. Lionel Scaloni and men will be looking to grab three more points. There might be a few changes in Argentina's squad as a lot of young guns were spotted training with Argentina's first team.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match?

Lionel Messi was seen taking part in the Argentina National Football Team training session. This most likely means that Leo Messi will be part of Argentina playing XI vs Peru. Messi will also look to step up and help Argentina secure three points. Cristiano Ronaldo Teases Game-Changing Podcast Guest On His YouTube Channel, Could It Be Lionel Messi? (Watch Video)

Lionel Scaloni, the head coach of the Argentina National Football Team will be keen on keeping Messi as part of Argentina's starting XI as the Inter Miami star does help with his playmaking skills. Leo Messi has always been a beneficial asset in Argentina's final third as well. Messi is the overall top scorer for Argentina.

