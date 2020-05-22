Premier League 2019–20 to Resume on June 20, Arsenal Midfielder Dani Ceballos Reveals Potential Return Date

Premier League (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, football has been on hold since mid-march. However, several competitions are planning a return to complete the remainder of the 2019-20 season and Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos recently revealed a potential date for the Premier League to resume. The top flight of English football has been suspended until further notice, but teams across the country have begun individual and group training sessions. Premier League Jolted With Six Players Testing COVID-19 Positive Ahead of Training Return.

The German Bundesliga got their remainder of the season underway with matches behind closed doors and the Premier Leagues is expected to follow the similar path. As per the reports, in recently concluded coronavirus tests, a total of six players tested positive for COVID-19 but the league is expected to follow their original plans. Premier League Clubs Agree to Return to Training in ‘Small Groups’ From Tuesday.

Potential date of June 12 is being discussed to restart the 2019-20 campaign, however, according to Dani Ceballos, the season is likely to resume a week later. ‘We are going to start a week late with respect to what is being talked about in Spain, which is June 12, and we are going to start the league on the 20th.’ Said the Arsenal midfielder while talking with Spanish radio station RTVE Deportes.

The Spaniards joined Arsenal on loan at the start of the season from Real Madrid and after a turbulent start to his career in England has established himself as one of the key men under Mikel Arteta. Ceballos also added that the fans are yet to see the best version of him.

‘The best of Dani Ceballos is yet to come, settling in a team, feeling important, feeling [like a] leader, which is what I really like,’ he added. The 23-year-old also expressed his desire to be successful at his parent club Real Madrid.