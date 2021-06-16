The Premier League 2021-22 fixtures have been announced on Wednesday, June 16. Arsenal would play the first match of the season against newcomers Brentford in an away fixture while defending champions Manchester City would face off against Tottenham Hotspur later in the day.

Premier League's tweet

🗓 Happy #PLFixtures day 🗓 All 380 matches for the 2021/22 season are out now 😍 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 16, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).