Paris Saint-Germain will take on AS Monaco in their next clash in Ligue 1 2023-24 season. PSG is back on track for Ligue 1 as they have won all last five out of five games in the league. PSG's Kylian Mbappe is the top scorer of the Ligue 1 with 13 goals for the 2023-24 season and there is still a long road ahead of them for the season. PSG sits in the first spot of the Ligue 1 table with 27 points. They have only lost a single game in the league for the season. Kylian Mbappe and fellow teammates will be returning to play the Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco after the national team break for Euro 2024 qualifiers. Mbappe is in fine form which will eventually help PSG to get through. UEFA EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane & Kylian Mbappe To Get Advantage In Race for Ballon d'Or 2024 Due To Erling Haaland's Absence

AS Monaco sits in the third spot on the points table with 24 points, which is three points behind PSG. AS Monaco has won the last three of five games in the Ligue 1 and has lost one game. Monaco drew their last game against Le Havre as both sides failed to score in the contest.

PSG now has been more consistent than AS Monaco in the Ligue 1. PSG did manage to win their last game of the Ligue 1 2023-24 against Reims in which Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick. PSG dominated the game with the majority of the possession in their hand throughout the game. If AS Monaco wins their upcoming game against PSG it will be of great significance for Monaco.

When is PSG vs AS Monaco, Ligue 1 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Paris Saint-Germain will host AS Monaco in the Ligue 1 2023-24 match on Saturday, November 25. The match is scheduled to begin at 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Rivalry Could Be Rekindled in Saudi Arabia Tournament

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs AS Monaco, Ligue 1 2023-24 Football Match?

The live telecast of the PSG vs AS Monaco, Ligue 1 2023-24 football match will be available on Sports 18 Channel, and fans can enjoy the match on their TV sets.

How to Get Live Streaming of PSG vs AS Monaco, Ligue 1 2023-24 Football Match?

The Ligue 1 2023-24 match between PSG and AS Monaco will be live-streamed on Voot and the JioCinema app and website. Tune in for the high-voltage encounter between the teams.

