PSG will take on Olympique Marseille in Le Classique in the Ligue 1 2022-23. The Parisians are sitting pretty at the top of the table in Ligue 1 with a total of 26 points to their name. PSG have been in the news recently with several reports claiming that the star forward is keen on leaving the club, after signing a new contract earlier in the summer transfer window. The reigning French champions have played out three consecutive draws across competitions, with their last one in the domestic league coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Reims. Despite all the off-field developments and a recent winless run, Christophe Galtier’s side would be heading to Parc des Princes with confidence that they can pull off a win against their traditional rivals. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: French Star Wants To Leave PSG in January

Marseille, on the other hand, suffered a loss to newly-promoted side Ajaccio last weekend but managed to bounce back with a 2-0 win over Sporting CP in the Champions League. Placed fourth, they are just three points short of what toppers PSG have. Let us take a look into the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is PSG vs Olympique de Marseille, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Olympique de Marseille, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Parc Des Princes. The game will be held on October 17, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Olympique de Marseille, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Olympique de Marseille, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Olympique de Marseille, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Olympique de Marseille match on the Voot Select app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2022 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).