Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Real Madrid will host Borussia Monchengladbach in their final group stage match of UEFA Champions League (UCL) with both managers in a must-win situation. Monchengladbach can at least afford a draw and still qualify but anything less than a victory for Real will knock them down into Europe’s second-tier competition and above all put Zinedine Zidane’s job on the line. Real are third in Group B with seven points and need a win in their final group match to qualify for the UCL round of 16 stage without any fuss. Real Madrid Transfer News Update: Mauricio Pochettino Favourite To Replace Zinedine Zidane At Los Blancos.

Their opponents Monchengladbach lead the group with a point more and need only a draw to secure qualification into the next stage. Both sides played a thrilling 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in October. Since then Real Madrid have played eight matches and lost two, which were successive defeats to Alaves and Shakhtar Donetsk. They beat Sevilla 1-0 in the weekend in La Liga to prepare for this match.

Real Madrid squad have been boosted by the return of captain and defence leader Sergio Ramos after recovering from his injury. Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal are, however, still out. Monchengladbach are missing centre-back pair Nico Elvedi and Tony Jantschke while Ramy Bensebaini still in self-isolation after testing COVID-19 positive.

When is Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach match in UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21 will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. The group B clash will take place on December 10, 2020 (Wednesday midnight) and it has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach UCL Group B match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live action on television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans who are unable to watch the match live on television can follow the clash online. Since Sony Sports is the official broadcaster their OTT SonyLiv will be live streaming the Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach match online for fans in India.

Monchengladbach will still qualify if the match ends in a draw but Real Madrid’s fate will then be out of their own hands. Zidane’s men will then have to hope for an Inter Milan win. Real beat Inter in both their meetings and hence have a superior head-to-head record against them. A defeat for Real or a win for Shakhtar Donetsk against Inter will knock Real Madrid out.

