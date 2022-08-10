Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will face off against each other for the first European trophy of the season as the two meet in the UEFA Super Cup 2022 final. The clash will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland on August 10, 2022 (Wednesday) as the European champions battle it out. So ahead of the Real Madrid vs Frankfurt clash, we take a look at some key stats. Robert Lewandowski Says Barcelona is Ready To Challenge Real Madrid in La Liga Title Race.

The UEFA Super Cup 2022 will see Champions League winners - Real Madrid - and Europa League winners - Eintracht Frankfurt - meet in Finland. Both the teams are coming after a successful campaign and will look to start their new season on the front foot. The Spanish outfit have won the competition for times while the Germans are aiming for their maiden success.

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head to Head

The teams have met only once in official European competitions and it came in the 1960 European Cup final in Scotland. Real Madrid ran out 7-3 winners on the night with Alfredo di Stefano scoring three and Ferenc Puskas netting four.

UEFA Super Cup Won By UEL and UCL Winners

The European Cup/UEFA Champions League winners have won 26 of the UEFA Super Cup's 46 editions. Meanwhile, the UEL winners have emerged victorious in 20 matches but only Atletico Madrid (2010, 2012, 2018) have defeated UCL winners in the encounter since 2009.

Teams With Most UEFA Super Cup Titles

FC Barcelona and AC Milan are the most successful teams in the history of the competition having won it five times each. Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Liverpool have four wins followed by Atletico Madrid with three titles.

Coaches With Most UEFA Super Cup Titles

Carlo Ancelotti has won the competition for a joint-record three times. He led AC Milan to the title in 2003 and 2007 and then took Real Madrid to glory in 2014. Pep Guardiola has also won the tournament thrice, two of his victories have come with Barcelona and one with Bayern Munich.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2022 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).