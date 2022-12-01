Roberto Martinez who has been the head coach of the Belgium national football team, is all set to leave his post after Belgium's heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Spanish manager has been at the helm of the Belgian national team for the last six years and led the team in two European champions and Two World Cup. Romelu Lukaku Punches Reserve Bench Glass in Frustration After Belgium Gets Knocked Out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Roberto Martinez Leaves Belgium

Roberto Martinez leaves Belgium — the game vs Croatia was his last one as head coach of the national team. 🚨🇧🇪 #Qatar2022 #Belgium His decision was already made before the tournament and it’s now confirmed. pic.twitter.com/J79MAbJIRT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 1, 2022

