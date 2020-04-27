Ronaldinho Opens Up About His Time in Prison, Says ‘I Never Imagined That I Would Go Through Such a Situation’

Ronaldinho (Photo Credits: AFP)

Former Brazilian international Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira were arrested last month in Paraguay over claims of using fake passports. After nearly a month in the prison, the duo were allowed to leave the prison by Judge Gustavo Amarilla and were placed in house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion. Ronaldinho named his brother have denied any wrongdoing and have also said that they are collaborating with the justice system to clarify the facts. Ronaldinho Fake Passports Case: Former Brazilian Footballer Released from Jail, Placed Under House Arrest.

While speaking to Paraguayan television channel ABC Color, Ronaldinho revealed that they were in the country to be at the launch of an online casino. The Brazilian said that he was surprised by the entire situation and is working to try and resolve the matters. Ronaldinho in Prison: Video of Brazilian Footballer Playing Foot-Volleyball With Inmates Emerges Online.

‘We were totally surprised to learn that the documents were not legal. Since then our intention has been to collaborate with the justice system to clarify the facts. From that moment until today, we have explained everything and facilitated everything that has been requested of us.’ Said the former Barcelona man

‘It was a hard blow, I never imagined that I would go through such a situation. All my life I have sought to reach the highest professional level and bring joy to people with my football.’ The Brazilian added.

‘The warmth, affection and respect of all Paraguayans has been felt from the first day I arrived in the country until today, and I am very grateful. I have my faith. I always pray for things to go well and hopefully this will be over soon.’ He added further.

Ronaldinho and his brother were sanctioned bail after reportedly paying $1.6 million during a court hearing. The Brazilians lawyers have said that their clients had been given Paraguayan passports as a gift from a local sponsor and were unaware of the situation.