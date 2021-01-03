SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: SC East Bengal and Odisha FC will battle it out for their first win of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as they take on each other in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Sunday. SC East Bengal – who made their ISL debut this season – had a terrible start to the season with three straight defeats. They are currently sitting at the penultimate position with mere three points. The situation is even worsened for Odisha FC as they are placed at the last position. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other details of SCEB vs OFC match. SCEB vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

As East Bengal made their debut this season, these two clubs are locking horns for the very first time. SC East Bengal have been busy in the winter transfer window but haven't been able to find a potent combination. On the other hand, Odisha FC are also in talks with few ISL clubs to bring some experienced Indians on loan. As the first game of Super Sunday takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and telecast details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on January 3, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa and it is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

The SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC match will also be available online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21 in India, fans can catch the live action online on Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).