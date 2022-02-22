Sergio Aguero has revealed that he would be with the Argentina squad at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar later this year. This would come as great news to his fans and those of football in general after the striker had to announce retirement from the sport earlier due to a heart problem. The former Manchester City and Barcelona striker said that he met with Claudio Tapia, the president of the Argentina Football Association where he reportedly discussed the prospect of him being with the national team at the showpiece event in Qatar. Lionel Messi Slammed by PSG Teammates, Labelled as 'Burden' By Former Winger Jerome Rothen

Aguero, as quoted by TyC Sports, said, "We still need to figure out the role, but I’ll be with the team at the World Cup. It was a nice talk with Chiqui (Tapia). I want to spend time with the players. I’ll be there with the team, I get along very well with them. I want to be close to them and try to have fun. I want to find a way I can help the national team.”

He had scored two goals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, one of which came against France in a round of 16 clash. Overall, he has found the back of the net a total of 41 times in 101 appearances for the national team. His addition to Argentina's backroom staff would be a huge boost for the Argentine side, which have already punched their tickets to Qatar.

He also revealed that he would have his statue at the Etihad Stadium by May. "The statue in Manchester City will be ready in May," he said, as quoted by the same source.

