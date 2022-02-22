Lionel Messi faced a backlash from the teammates in PSG after the UCL 2021-22 game against Real Madrid. During the match, Lionel Messi could not pass the ball to his teammates and this did not go down well with him. His teammates couldn't hide their frustration and the video of the incident. Of late has been under the scanner for his performance with PSG. He has just scored a couple of goals for PSG. He even missed out on a penalty during the match against Real Madrid in the UCL 2021-22 match. Lionel Messi Receives Support From Cesc Fabregas After Argentine Receives Criticism Due to Missed Penalty Against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2021–22 Round of 16.

Post this, he was branded finished by the fans on social media. Even the French press had blasted out at the Argentine. Former France international and PSG winger Jerome Rothen has hit out at Messi for being a "burden" to the club. Rothen has explained to the Argentine superstar, "He is a burden for the club. His first months have not been good and the relationship between Lionel Messi and PSG has been far from a success. This transfer was a bad idea." However, Messi's friend Sergio Aguero had lashed out at the French press and said that a former Barcelona player was playing up to his full potential.

Messi left Barcelona last year and joined PSG in August 2021. He broke his 21-year-long stint with the club to join the French outfit. It is said that Messi wants to join Barcelona once again in the upcoming season.

