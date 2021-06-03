Outgoing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero's father Leonel Castillo has launched a scathing attack on Pep Guardiola, questioning the genuineness of his emotions after the striker left for Barcelona on a free transfer, few days ago. In an interview after the last match of the Premier League season, Guardiola broke down into tears while talking about Aguero's departure, saying that he was 'irreplaceable'. But Castillo didn't seem to be too convinced by it and stated that the Spaniard always wanted to be the protagonist. "I don't believe his tears," he said, adding, "For me, he never wanted Kun. He always wants to be the main man. I don't believe [in] Guardiola. He never wanted it [the Champions League trophy], he wants to be the protagonist of all the teams." Manchester City, Barcelona Wish Sergio Aguero on His Birthday

The Argentine forward had a highly successful career at Manchester City where he turned out to be one of Premier League's best, showing glimpses of that while hitting a brace against Everton in his last league appearance for the English champions .

Furthermore, Castillo said, "He says that he [Aguero] is irreplaceable and he does not have him in the squad. There are things about Guardiola, he's a great coach, but from one day to the next the players change you, the environment changes. You never know if you're a starter or not." At one point of time, it was also reported that Aguero wanted to remain at Manchester City but that is something which eventually didn't happen. Barcelona Best Club in the World: Pep Guardiola’s Last Words to Sergio Aguero Before Manchester City Exit

He also threw light on few other clubs interested in signing Aguero before he left for Barcelona. "There were several clubs interested in signing him. Arsenal were interested and Chelsea to the last minute. If he didn’t stay in England, it was going to be Italy or Spain. He’s been friends with Lionel Messi since they were 15 and they’ve always talked. It looks like Messi is going to stay at Barcelona so they’re going to play together,” the striker's father said.

