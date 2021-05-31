Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer is something that is closely followed even by the likes of Virat Kohli. There has been a buzz for a while now that CR7 might leave Juventus and a swap deal with Manchester United is on the cards. The Red Devils could offer Paul Pogba to Juventus in exchange for their former player. However, CR7's partner Georgina Rodriguez gave a big update on his transfer and all fans of Juventus would be smiling from ear to ear. Georgina was filing for her docuseries and a fan asked Rodriguez in Spanish as she walked the streets in her home city of Jaca. Cristiano Ronaldo, Amid Transfer Rumours, Bids Farewell to Andrea Pirlo; Says 'Thank You, Maestro'.

Little did anyone assume that Georgina would end up replying. She turned around and said, "He's staying." The video made rounds on social media and now is catching the attention of fans. Now very long ago, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen packing away his fleet of cars. This fuelled speculations of his exit from Juventus. It was also reported that CR7 will not stay t Juventus regardless of their qualification in UCL 2021-22.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by netizens below:

Georgina Rodriguez: “Cristiano Ronaldo will stay or leave Juventus?Stay.…” pic.twitter.com/KhSOC8KDE7 — Khaled Al Nouss (@khaledalnouss1) May 29, 2021

It was said that even PSG and his former club Real Madrid are keeping a track of Ronaldo's movements. Recently, PSG's Neymar had expressed his desire to play alongside CR7. Since then, there have been reports of PSG's interest in Ronaldo.

