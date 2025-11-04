UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: English Premier League leaders Arsenal will face Salvia Praha in an away tie in the UEFA Champions League this evening, with the Gunners looking to make it four wins in a row in the competition. Mikel Arteta’s men are 4th in the points table currently and a big win for them could see them climb further north. Their opponents, Slavia Prague, on the other hand, are without a victory so far but have drawn two of their three games, which will give them some solace in what has been a largely negative campaign in Europe so far. Slavia Praha versus Arsenal will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Ten network from 11:15 PM IST. Arsenal 4-0 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Viktor Gyokeres Scores Brace, Gabriel Martinelli on Target as Gunners Register Emphatic Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Ivan Schranz, Filip Horsky, Petr Sevcik, Dominik Javorcek, Tomas Holes, Igoh Ogbu, and Jan Boril are the players missing out for Slavia Praha due to injuries. Tomas Chory will play the lone striker up top with Vasil Kusej and Lukas Provod as the two wingers. Christos Zafiris and Oscar Dorley will orchestrate the play from midfield for the team.

Arsenal will opt for Mikel Merino to play the false nine role as Viktor Gyorkeres is a major doubt for the contest. Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke are already ruled out to make matters worse. Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka will be the two wingers with Eberechi Eze in the no 10 role. Declan Rice and Christian Norgaard will form the double pivot in central midfield. Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fermin Lopez Nets Hat-Trick, Lamine Yamal Scores as Catalan Giants Secure Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Date Tuesday, November 4 Time 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Fortuna Arena, Czechia Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Slavia Prague vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Tuesday, November 4. The Slavia Prague vs Arsenal UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Fortuna Arena in Czechia and it will start at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Slavia Prague vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Slavia Prague vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect Arsenal to dominate the game from the onset and secure a routine victory on the road.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).