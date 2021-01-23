Southampton will host Arsenal in the upcoming fixture of FA Cup 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday (January 23). The Saints confirmed their spot in the fourth round on Tuesday when they beat Shrewsbury Town 2-0 in a postponed fixture. Dan N'Lundulu and James Ward-Prowse netted goals to take their side over the line. Notably, they have been unbeaten in their last three matches at home. On the other hand, Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the third round thanks to goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of SOU vs ARS match. Arsenal in Advance Talks With Real Madrid Over Signing Martin Odegaard on Six-Month Loan Deal.

Mikel Arteta's men are currently enjoying a six-match unbeaten streak after losing to Manchester City 1-4 in the League Cup quarterfinal last month. In fact, they'll take the field on the back of an emphatic 3-0 triumph against Newcastle United. The two clubs have locked horns 100 times on previous occasions with the Gunners dominating the head-to-head record with 51 victories. Only 21 games went in Southampton's favour whereas 28 matches ended in draws. As the upcoming game gets lined up, let's look at the streaming and other details.

When is Southampton vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FA Cup 2020-21 match between Southampton and Arsenal will be played St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday (January 23). The SOU vs ARS FA Cup match is scheduled to start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Southampton vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match?

Southampton vs Arsenal match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of ALV vs LIV FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Southampton vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. Sony Liv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Southampton vs Arsenal for its online fans in India.

