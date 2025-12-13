'Yet Another Scam'
Another hyped international celebrity event in India and yet another scam.
50,000+ paying fans, waiting for hours. Messi showed for up for less than 10 minutes, was surround by VIP’s and politicians and vanished.
Overpriced tickets, insane hype yet fans treated like props. pic.twitter.com/m3rbTUZydv
— Prizm (@sxmeerkhan) December 13, 2025
'Proper Scam'
Can you see Messi? Well, no one could. A full stadium of people who paid to get a glimpse of the GOAT saw a bunch of people who are either babus relatives or cops cousins and what not. #MessiInKolkata was a shit show by the organisers. Proper scam by the organisers. #GOATTour pic.twitter.com/eupxYN1Vuv
— disgruntled #mufc fan (@sprtsfanatic) December 13, 2025
Big Scam
🚨 BIG SCAM 🚨
People paid between ₹8k to ₹12k for tickets to see Messi, but because of poor management, they didn’t get a proper chance to watch him. Messi was brought onto the ground for only around 10 minutes, frustrated fans went onto the field and vandalized the stadium. pic.twitter.com/mzduQmnYom
— Jeet (@JeetN25) December 13, 2025
Fan's Sarcasm on Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour
Congratulations to the officials, politicians, and volunteers for turning Messi's walk into your personal photo op. Meanwhile, the actual fans, the ones who funded this event with their ticket money could barely see him.
— RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) December 13, 2025
Justified Vandalism!
The anger is justified, People bought tickets worth 5–10k and went into such a huge crowd, Messi was surrounded by around 50 people, Fans couldn’t even see him properly, football khelte dekhna to bhul hi jaao, full scam
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 13, 2025
