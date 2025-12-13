Kolkata’s much-hyped tryst with Argentina's Lionel Messi turned chaotic, as moments of celebration at the Salt Lake Stadium during the GOAT India Tour 2025 turned into unrest and disappointment among thousands of fans. Apart from fans present at the venue, netizens on social media expressed their views on the poorly-staged event, lashing out at organisers, some even calling the whole event a 'scam'. Messi's stay on the pitch was limited to barely 20 minutes, which witnessed the dignitaries hounding the Argentina player, leaving fans no access to their favourite star, which ended in complete disaster once the legend left the stadium. Check out some of the fans' reactions below. Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour: Police Personnel Resort To Mild Force To Disperse Angry Crowd After Chaos Breaks Out During Kolkata Event

'Yet Another Scam'

Another hyped international celebrity event in India and yet another scam. 50,000+ paying fans, waiting for hours. Messi showed for up for less than 10 minutes, was surround by VIP’s and politicians and vanished. Overpriced tickets, insane hype yet fans treated like props. pic.twitter.com/m3rbTUZydv — Prizm (@sxmeerkhan) December 13, 2025

'Proper Scam'

Can you see Messi? Well, no one could. A full stadium of people who paid to get a glimpse of the GOAT saw a bunch of people who are either babus relatives or cops cousins and what not. #MessiInKolkata was a shit show by the organisers. Proper scam by the organisers. #GOATTour pic.twitter.com/eupxYN1Vuv — disgruntled #mufc fan (@sprtsfanatic) December 13, 2025

Big Scam

🚨 BIG SCAM 🚨 People paid between ₹8k to ₹12k for tickets to see Messi, but because of poor management, they didn’t get a proper chance to watch him. Messi was brought onto the ground for only around 10 minutes, frustrated fans went onto the field and vandalized the stadium. pic.twitter.com/mzduQmnYom — Jeet (@JeetN25) December 13, 2025

Fan's Sarcasm on Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour

Congratulations to the officials, politicians, and volunteers for turning Messi's walk into your personal photo op. Meanwhile, the actual fans, the ones who funded this event with their ticket money could barely see him. pic.twitter.com/ESmi7PD4cJ — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) December 13, 2025

Justified Vandalism!

The anger is justified, People bought tickets worth 5–10k and went into such a huge crowd, Messi was surrounded by around 50 people, Fans couldn’t even see him properly, football khelte dekhna to bhul hi jaao, full scam pic.twitter.com/5o5FMpjHiT — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 13, 2025

