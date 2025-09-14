New Delhi, Sep 14: The head coach of the Indian senior men’s national team, Khalid Jamil, on Sunday announced a list of 30 probables for the October FIFA International Window. One of the biggest names of Indian football, Sunil Chhetri, has been added to the squad after sitting out India’s campaign at the CAFA Nations Cup. The preparatory camp will begin in Bengaluru on September 20, with the squad reporting to the city a day prior. CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Key Takeaways From India’s Bronze Medal Win in Head Coach Khalid Jamil’s Debut Tournament.

Players from Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa, who have been shortlisted for the probables squad, will be called up later, after their AFC Champions League Two engagements are over. Apart from these, five players have been kept on standby – two from the U23 men’s national team, and three senior players. Their names will be announced at a later date.

The camp is aimed at helping the Blue Tigers prepare for their two AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round Group C fixtures, where they will play two back-to-back matches against Singapore – on October 9, at the National Stadium, Singapore, and on October 14, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao. The final squad for the matches against Singapore will be selected from the probables.

This will be India’s second assignment under Jamil. India marked their debut appearance in the CAFA Nations Cup with a third-place finish, defeating higher-ranked Oman 3-2 on penalties after the proceedings ended 1-1 post extra time, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan. Indian Men’s Futsal Team Suffer Defeat Against Lebanon in Preparatory Friendly.

India Probable Squad For AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammed Aimen, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh (jr), Mohammed Sanan K, Muhammed Suhail, Parthib Gogoi, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

