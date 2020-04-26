Sunil Chhetri’s Hand on Shoulder Took Pressure Off Me on Debut: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Sunil Chhetri. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 26: Lallianzuala Chhangte, who hogged the limelight for scoring a brace on his India debut against Nepal in the SAFF Championship in 2015, revealed how skipper Sunil Chhetri's words 'pumped' him up to ease the pressure on the landmark day of his football career. "I was a bit nervous playing alongside the legend, Sunil-bhai. He's the best who I have played with until now. I was just a kid at that time. He probably realised that and called me when I replaced Sanju-bhai (Pradhan) at half-time. He kept his hand on my shoulder and that took the pressure off me," Chhangte recalled during a live session on the Indian Football Team Facebook page.

"His words still ring in my ears whenever I hit the football ground. He said, "When you are in our half, release the ball fast and try to maintain the shape. But, when you are in the attacking third, never be afraid to take risks. You have the potential. Just be yourself and play your natural game'," he continued, "It was amazing. I was so pumped up on hearing that from our captain, a living legend on his own rights. Everyone treated me like a younger brother, and I felt at home." Sunil Chhetri Shares Video of His Son Nutmegging and It Is Beautiful, Check Out Indian Football Team Captain’s Inspirational Post.

Thanks to Rowllin Borges and Chhetri who scored a goal apiece after Bimal Magar netted for Nepal in the third minute, India took a 2-1 lead around the 70-minute mark. Zuala, as the 23-year-old midfielder is fondly called within the team, scored twice within the last ten minutes of regulation time to confirm a comfortable 4-1 victory for India on December 27, 2015.

"Jeje chested down the ball and laid it towards me. I went past one defender and slotted it at the right top corner. I couldn't believe it in the first place but then I realised what I have done," Chhangte said, fondly looking back at a framed Blue Tigers jersey on the wall, the one he was wearing when he had scored the goal he just described.

Incidentally, the goal put him in Indian football history as the third-youngest international scorer for the Blue Tigers after Jerry Zirsanga and Bhaichung Bhutia.Under the aegis of Igor Stimac, Chhangte has continued to improve and he has shown promises time and again.

He scored another alongside Sunil Chhetri against eventual winners DPR Korea in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on July 13, 2019. The 23-year-old believes that the competition for places in the National Team has increased over time, as the players constantly look to improve themselves.

"It's (the competition) a steep one and honestly, it's getting tougher every day. But, this is good, as it pushes and motivates me to become a better player. I shall continue working harder," an upbeat Chhangte said.