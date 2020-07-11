The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final were held on Friday and it certainly didn’t disappoint. The top-tier European competition is back albeit with a twist in structure and game setting. From the quarter-finals, it will no longer be a two-legged fixture but a one-match clash at neutral venues with matches played in World Cup style to determine the winners. Some teams, like Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester City among others, will, however, have the opportunity to play at home and complete their round-of-16 clash before the Champions League shifts into a semi World Cup mode. With the latest draw putting out some exciting clashes, take a look at some winners and losers from the Champions League draw. UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Draw: Manchester City Could Face Juventus in Quarters, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich on Cards.

It will certainly be thrilling with top clubs from Europe clashing with each other in a new format of the Champions League. Many teams are, however, yet to qualify for the quarter-finals and will play the second legs of their round of 16 matches before the Champions League gets underway in Portugal next month. Fans go Berserk With Possibility of Real Madrid vs Juventus in the Champions League 2019-20, Netizens Express Their Excitement on Social Media.

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the second-leg of their last 16 clash trailing Pep Guardiola's side 1-2, while Chelsea travel to Bayern 0-3 behind. Barcelona will be confident of beating Napoli at home having drawn the away fixture but Juventus need to overturn a 0-1 away defeat.

Winners – Paris Saint-Germain

The French club could finally make their first Champions League final having being handed an easy draw for the path to Lisbon. Thomas Tuchel’s side face Atalanta in the quarter-finals and a win will pit them against either of Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig for a place in the final. Atalanta are seen as the weakest team among all in the quarter-finals and PSG, who are currently on off-season and don’t play until late July, will be confident and fresh from a five-month-long break.

Losers: Manchester City

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City were among the favourites to reach the semi-finals under the normal circumstances especially after their 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the latter’s home in the first leg of the round of 16 clash. They still have to play the second leg of the round of 16 clash and if they beat Madrid and reach the quarter-finals Juventus will be waiting and beyond it they could also meet Barcelona in the semis, making it extremely hard for City to progress to the final. If they do reach the final, Guardiola’s side will be deserved champions.

Winners: Real Madrid

Real Madrid were losing and suffering when 2020 was normal. But ever since returning into action after a three-month coronavirus-induced break, Zinedine Zidane’s men have thrived and have won eight straight games. They resumed La Liga campaign two points behind Barcelona with 11 games remaining in La Liga 2019-20 and now with three games to spare, Madrid lead Barcelona by four points. Zidane and his team have in the past shown great examples that they thrive and produce best in such knockout tournaments and will certainly be favourites if they manage to topple City.

Winners: Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid could finally realize their Champions League dreams after two final heartbreaks. With their resolute defense and a shrewd tactician in Simeone, Atletico are the best mentally prepared team for a one-game knockout clash and will certainly be among the favourites. The draw have further helped their cause with Atletico pitted against RB Leipzig. If they beat Leipzig, Atletico will face the winner between PSG vs Atalanta in the semi-finals.

Losers: Barcelona

With the form they have shown in recent times, it still might spring a surprise, if Barcelona manages to reach the semis. First, they have to beat Napoli at home in the second-leg of their round of 16 clash. A win will pit them against Bayern Munich or Chelsea (more likely Munich who lead 3-0) in the quarter-final. And although Barcelona and Lionel Messi enjoy great record against Munich, form of both teams have been contrasting and will certainly favour Munich.

The Champions League dream for all teams is certainly a distant dream at the current scenario but the draw have certainly helped the cause of some and killed the thoughts of others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).