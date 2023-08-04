Jerusalem (Israel), August 4 : Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League after an impressive 4-1 away win over Israel's state cup holders Beitar Jerusalem on Thursday evening. After a 0-0 draw in the first-leg match in Thessaloniki last week, about 27,000 fans at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem saw PAOK take an early lead in the 12th minute from an own goal by Beitar defender Edi Gotliv. Gotliv unsuccessfully tried to return the ball to his goalkeeper Miguel Silva, reports Xinhua. FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 : Germany's Exit Caps Wild Finale to the Group Stage as Upsets Continue.

Beitar was close to an equaliser in the 42nd minute, but PAOK's goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski saved Yarden Shua's penalty kick after Douglas Augusto brought Shua down in the box and was sent off with a red card. PAOK doubled the score in the first half's additional time with Spanish striker Brandon Thomas after a pass by Andrija Zivkovic.

Beitar, however, cut the score just before halftime, with an accurate cross by Shua and a header by Nigerian striker Fred Friday finding the net. Beitar scored again in the 66th minute, by Shua, but French referee Benoit Millot disallowed the goal due to passing player Giorgi Morozov's offside position. Fred Friday could have made it 2-2 in the 71st minute but released a poor kick from a sure position, allowing Kotarski to save. Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey Sales Record in First 24 Hours After His Move to Inter Miami.

PAOK secured the win in additional time, with an own goal by Cote d'Ivoire midfielder Trazie Thomas, and another goal by Giannis Konstantelias, from a pass by Theocharis Tsingaras. In the third qualifying round, PAOK will face Croatia's Hajduk Split, also in a home-away format, with the overall winners advancing to the playoff stage.