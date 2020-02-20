Virat Kohli Ecstatic As FC Goa Become 1st Indian Football Club to Secure Berth in AFC Champions League (See Post)

Virat Kohli Congratulates FC Goa (Photo Credits: IANS/ Twitter)

FC Goa created history by becoming the first-ever Indian football club to secure a berth in AFC Champions League 2021, Asia’s top continental club football competition and their co-owner Virat Kohli was nothing but delighted. The Indian cricket team skipper took to his official Twitter account and congratulated his side for reaching the prestigious landmark. The Goa side qualified for the competition by registering a 5-0 win against Jamshedpur FC in their final Hero Indian Super League group stage clash at the JRD Sports Complex. With this triumph, Goa also went at the pinnacle of the ISL team standings and Kohli was absolutely thrilled with the fact. FC Goa Becomes First Indian Club to Qualify for AFC Champions League.

“Big ups to the Gaurs on becoming the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage and topping the ISL League table! Keep putting in the work. We are all behind you,” wrote the number-one ranked ODI and Test batsman on the micro-blogging website. Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Mourtada Fall struck the goals in the clash against Jamshedpur FC. They even broke their own record and of ending the league stage with most goals-46. Meanwhile, let’s look at Kohli’s post on Twitter.

See Tweet:

Big ups to the Gaurs on becoming the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage and topping the ISL League table! 🥳🥳🥳 Keep putting in the work. We are all behind you. 👊🏼 #BeGoa #FCGoainAsia https://t.co/r4ZPvgqNmf — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 20, 2020

As of now, Virat Kohli is leading the Indian team in New Zealand. The limited-overs leg of the tour is done and dusted and the two cricketing powerhouses in a two-match Test series, getting underway on February 21. The star batsman didn’t enjoy a great time with the bat in ODIs and T20Is. However, he is the top-ranked Test batsman and just like his football club, he will also aim to register history in the upcoming series.