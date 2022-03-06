Arsenal travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford in a Premier League 2021-22 clash on Sunday, March 6. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Gunners walk into this clash on the back of a good performance against Wolves, against home they won all three points courtesy of a late winner. Mikel Arteta's men have had a decent season so far and are very much alive in the race for a top-four spot on the Premier League points table. Despite them having let go of former club captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Arsenal's youngsters have stepped up time and again to impress fans with their consistent performances. Emile Smith Rowe has been one of those players, who has made a huge impact in the club's performances. Burnley 0-4 Chelsea, Premier League: Kai Havertz Nets Brace As Blues Continue Winning Run (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

The English midfielder is Arsenal's highest scorer this season with 9 goals and he would be eager to add on to that tally in this game. Watford on the other hand, remain in the relegation zone at 19th but they would take a lot of inspiration from a goalless draw against Manchester United in their previous match. Ismalia Sarr looks set to missing this clash for the Hornets while Arsenal, in all likelihood, would not have right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu available for selection.

When is Watford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Watford vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Vicarage Road in Watford. The game will be held on March 6, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Watford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Watford vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Watford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Watford vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar.

