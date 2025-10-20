West Ham vs Brentford Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: West Ham United have had a torrid start to their English Premier League campaign with the club struggling at 19th in the points table. They face Brentford at home next, hoping to end their four game winless streak. Nuno Espirito Santo has a tough job in his hand as he has to not only guide the team through this rut but also help them get closer to a top half finish, something the Hammers are used to achieving. Brentford have been poor too and are 16th and pressure will be on them to reverse their failing fortunes. Sean Dyche Reportedly Set to Become Nottingham Forest's New Head Coach After Premier League Club Parts Ways With Ange Postecoglou.

Tomas Soucek returns for West Ham United after serving his three game suspension and could be picked straight back in the starting eleven. Callum Wilson will lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Lucas Paqueta as the playmaker behind him. Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville will be deployed on the wings and look to create chances out wide. Mateus Fernandes will sit back and shield the backline for the home side.

Antoni Milambo is the key midfielder missing out for Brentford but there is some positive news as well with Aaron Hickey fit and available once again. Jordan Henderson and Yehor Yarmolyuk will form the double pivot in central midfield. Igor Thiago has a knack of coming up with crucial goals and will be their central striker. Slotting in behind him will be ace playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard.

West Ham vs Brentford Match Details

Match West Ham vs Brentford Date Tuesday, October 21 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue London Stadium, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is West Ham vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

West Ham will clash with Brentford in a crucial encounter in the Premier League 2025-26 on Tuesday, October 21. The West Ham vs Brentford EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at London Stadium, London, England

and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The West Ham vs Brentford live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For West Ham vs Brentford online viewing options, read below. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows IShowSpeed How to Do Viking Clap Celebration After Al-Nassr's Victory, Tags Him on Instagram Story.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of West Ham vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the West Ham vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Expect both the teams to attack from the onset with West Ham United scoring a 2-1 win.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2025 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).