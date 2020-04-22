WHO Urge UEFA to Cancel Football Until End of 2020–2021 Season: Report

London Stadium (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several sporting competitions have been cancelled or suspended until further notice. But it looks like football fans will have to wait at least until next year to see any kind of footballing action. It is being reported that World Health Organisation (WHO) have urged UEFA to suspend all football-related activities until the end of next season as the organisation looks to take all the necessary precautions to prevent the second wave of Coronavirus. UEFA Hopeful of Completing Domestic Leagues By August.

According to a report from Italian news outlet La Repubblica, WHO has put forward the idea of cancelling all football matches for the upcoming 18 months to UEFA during a conference call. If the games are cancelled it will send a huge number of clubs into financial instability due to the lack of matchday revenue. Bundesliga Likely to Return on May 9 As German Politician Backs Proposal by FA.

During the time of crisis, several football clubs around the world have called on their players to take a significant salary to ensure that the non-playing staff gets paid and the players have responded in a positive manner. Earlier in the week, FC Barcelona announced that they will be selling the naming rights of their stadium in order to raise funds to fight COVID-19.

Earlier it was reported that the Champions League clash between Atalanta and Valencia at the San Siro stadium in February was considered as the main cause of coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The match was dubbed as ‘Game Zero’ as it was held a couple of days before the first case of locally transmitted COVID-19 was confirmed in the country. Around 35 per cent of the Valencia team were also tested positive for COVID-19.