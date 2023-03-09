Cristiano Ronaldo has been in terrific form since he joined the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. The Portuguese forward has already netted eight goals including two hattricks in just six league matches. Ronaldo has climbed up to the sixth position on the top scorer's list. The Portuguese forward also won the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 February Player of the Month award. Overall this has been a great start for the former Real Madrid forward in Asia. Fans will again expect to see the Portuguese forward in action when Al-Nassr face Al-Ittihad in an SPL clash. Today, in this article, let's take a look if Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to feature in the Al-Ittiahd vs Al-Nassr SPL 2022-23 match. Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Young Syrian Earthquake Survivor, Al-Nassr Star's Adorable Gesture Is Sure to Win Hearts! (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr are currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 table with 46 points from 19 matches. They registered a spectacular comeback against Al-Batin in their previous outing. Al-Nassr's opponent Al-Ittihad meanwhile are just two points behind them. A win in this match will help them to move past Al-Nassr and take the pole position at the table. Al-Ittihad recently defeated Al-Nassr 3-1 in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal. They will be hoping to replicate a similar kind of result.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit to take part in the Saudi Super League 2022-23 clash against Al-Ittihad. Hence, the Portuguese forward will surely start this important match for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo had a below-par outing when the two teams met in Saudi Super Cup. However, things are currently looking different with Ronaldo entering this tie in great form. 'Viva Ronaldo'! Liverpool Fans Chant CR7's Name to Taunt Red Devils Fans At Anfield As They Bagged A 7-0 Victory Over Manchester United in Premier League 2022-23 Match (Watch Video).

A win in this match will help Al-Nassr to take a five-point lead over Al-Ittihad. However, this is surely not going to be an easy outing for them. Still, with Ronaldo's ability to perform in big games, they will start as the favourites.

