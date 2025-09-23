Currently, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr is on a three-match winning streak, having won all their SPL 2025-26 matches, and the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side will kick off their King Cup of Champions 2025-26 campaign. Al-Nassr will travel to Jeddah to take on the hosts, Jeddah Club, in Kings Cup 2025-26 Round of 32 match, which will be played at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on September 23. Jeddah, on the other hand, are also coming off back-to-back wins in the Saudi First Division League 2025-26. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives 'Best of All Time' Award From Liga Portugal, Al-Nassr Star Reacts On His Achievement (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr will hope to improve from their finish in the 2024-25 edition, where the Riyadh-based side got eliminated in the Round of 16, losing to Al-Taawoun 1-0. So far this season, Al-Nassr have been on a goal-scoring spree, with all three Saudi Pro League 2025-26 teams producing 12 goals, while only once has a side scored a goal against a rock-solid defence.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Jeddah King Cup of Champions 2025–26 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in top form this season, scoring three goals in as many matches in SPL 2025-26, and will be eager to continue his scoring spree in King Cup of Champions 2025-26. As shared by Al-Nassr on their social media handle, Ronaldo could be seen boarding the flight to Jeddah along with teammates. ‘Together We Fight,…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Notches Up 2–0 Win Over Al-Kholood in Saudi Pro League 2025–26.

Cristiano Ronaldo Zooms Off To Jeddah

Off to Jeddah to meet Jeddah ✈️ pic.twitter.com/WmnSXE2DW0 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 22, 2025

The Al-Nassr vs Jeddah King Cup of Champions 2025-26 match, in all likelihood, will be a one-sided affair, with Ronaldo and Co expected to come out victorious.

