Real Madrid will be back in action in the La Liga 2025-26 as they will take on Getafe in their next match. This is their first match after the International break and they will look to maintain their position in the top of the La Liga 2025-26 points table with three points. Real Madrid had a good start to this season as they have won seven matches and lost only one so far. They have 22 points on the board and a win here will help them finish the gameweek at the top of the points table. Xabi Alonso will be aware of what the team needs and will not compromise the intensity in this game, despite players returning from the International break. ‘Success Is Not an Accident’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His Chiselled Physique As Reacts After Starring in Al-Nassr's 5–1 Win Over Al-Fateh in Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (See Post).

Real Madrid's best player this season so far has been Kylian Mbappe. After a season in Madrid, Mbappe has finally found his rhythm. He has adjusted to his new position and developed a good co ordination with coach Alonso. His combinations with Vinicius Jr, Franco Mastuantuono and Arda Guler has been threatening for other teams and Madrid will look towards him once again to deliver a key performance against gritty Getafe. Fans eager to know whether Kylian Mbappe will feature in the Getafe vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will get the complete information here.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Getafe vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match?

While being in the International duty for France, Kylian Mbappe hurt his ankle and was subbed off during the match against Azerbaijan. He was released from the France squad and he continued his recovery in Madrid. He was spotted training with his Real Madrid teammates at Valdebabas ahead of the Getafe vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match. Coach Xabi Alonso has also confirmed that Mbappe is available for selection and is likely to feature in the starting XI. Lionel Messi Wins MLS 2025 Golden Boot, Becomes First Inter Miami Player to Achieve Honour As His Hat-Trick Powers Herons to 5-2 Win Over Nashville SC.

Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid Training

🎥 Kylian Mbappé de bonne humeur à l’entraînement ce samedi ! 😄@brazaaa7 pic.twitter.com/QTvtzG3qqL — Le Journal du Real (@lejournaldureal) October 18, 2025

Coach Xabi Alonso's Update On Kylian Mbappe

🚨🔙 Xabi Alonso: “Yes, Kylian Mbappé is back and can also start against Getafe”. pic.twitter.com/XDU0z5vTcQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 18, 2025

Kylian Mbappe has been in terrific form for Real Madrid in the ongoing 2025-26 season. He has already scored nine goals in the La Liga 2025-26 and scored five goals in two matches in the UEFA Champions League, including a hat-trick in the previous match against Kairat Almaty. He has also scored three goals for France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

