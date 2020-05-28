Zlatan Ibrahimovic Flies Back to Sweden From Milan After Injury, Likely to Return After a Month

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in AC Milan (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Just when we thought that we shall see Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in the squad of AC Milan quite often after the lockdown, but there was a hiccup awaited for the Swede striker. The former LA Galaxy player got injured during his training on Monday and it as feared that he has damaged his Achilles tendon. However, the club confirmed that Zlatan the possibility of damaged Achilles tendon has been ruled out and he will undergo calf scans on June 5, 2020. However, there are reports that the Swede striker could only return after a month and will miss a major chunk of the Serie A 2019-20. We know how disappointed Ibra fans are right now! Zlatan Ibrahimovic Records One of the Fastest Sprints This Season During Cagliari vs AC Milan Serie A 2019-20 Match, Clocks 32.45 km/h (Watch Video).

A club statement said, "AC Milan can report that Zlatan Ibrahimovic reported an injury to the soleus muscle of his right calf in yesterday's training session. The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact. An examination will be carried out in 10 days." He had gone through the same problem earlier this year and had missed out on matches in January and February. Zlatan came to AC Milan earlier this year for six months and the team has the option of extending the same. His contract with AC Milan ends in June this year.

Talking about the current season of the Serie A 2019-20, the impending season is all set to begin after June 14, 2020. The final decision of the dates will be made today after the meeting of the Italian football body. As of now, it is reported that the Serie A 2020 has been delayed until June 14, 2020.