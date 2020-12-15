Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been one of the most successful players for AC Milan in recent times. In fact, he is now labelled as the goal-scoring machine by the fans. However, during the match against Napoli, he suffered from an injury and it was said that he has been ruled out for a month. But, now Zlatan Ibrahimovic was spotted in the practice session of AC Milan and he even posted a picture of himself training with the Rossoneri. The 39-year-old had suffered from a hamstring injury and was seen limping out of the match. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Injury Update: AC Milan Striker Forced off Against Napoli Due to Muscular Problem.

Stefano Pioli had ruled out the chances of a serious injury. As per the reports emerging on social media, this was a personalised training for the former Manchester United star and he is not yet fit for AC Milan's upcoming match. Along with Zlatan, even Simon Kjaer is expected to miss out on the game. Now, let's have a look at the post by Zlatan.

Talking about the team AC Milan, they are placed on number one of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 27 points in their kitty. The team has so far played 11 games out of which they have won eight and three of them have ended with a draw. Out of the six appearances so far in the Serie A 2020-21, the former Manchester United star has netted 10 goals in the season so far.

