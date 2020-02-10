Zlatan Ibrahimovic Nets an Amazing Header Against Inter Milan, Becomes Oldest Goal-Scorer in Milan Derby in Serie A History (Watch Video)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s team AC Milan might have faced an embarrassing defeat against Inter Milan last night by 4-2, but the former Manchester United striker went onto create a record for himself. He became the oldest player in Serie A to score in Milan’s derby game. Zlatan braced at the added minute of the game before breaking into the half-time and the team was 2-0 ahead of the intermission. Zlatan is 38 years and 129 days old. Prior to this, it was Sweden’s Nils Liedholm who held the record for being the oldest player to net a goal during Milan derby. Romelu Lukaku Takes a Jibe at Zlatan Ibrahimovic After Inter Milan Beat AC Milan 4-2, Says, ‘There’s a New King in Town’.

The former Swede footballer who played for teams like Roma, AC Milan and various other Serie A teams was 38 years and 43 days old. Talking about the match, Milan came up with a stunning reply to win the game 4-2. Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino were the ones to put Inter Milan on an equaliser of 2-2. Stefan de Virj joined the party with another goal and in the last few minutes of the game. Romelu Lukaku drilled the final nail in the coffin and put Inter Milan on 4-2.

With this, Inter Milan now stands on number one of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 54 points. Whereas, Milan now slips to number 10 of the table with 32 points. Out of the 23 outings, the team has won nine games and lost nine.