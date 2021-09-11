Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars in modern-day football but Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made it clear that he is no less. The Swedish has been one of the game's most prolific strikers and has also played for top clubs in Europe all throughout his career in club football. Currently playing for AC Milan in Serie A, Ibrahimovic declared himself to be the 'best in the world' and said that he too possesses the qualities that both Messi and Ronaldo have. "If you're talking about intrinsic qualities, I have nothing less than them," Ibrahimovic said, during an interaction with France Football. "If you look at the trophies, [then] yes I didn't win the Champions League. But I don't know how you calculate it. I'm not obsessed with it. Because when you do good things collectively, the individual follows. The individual cannot be good if the collective is not good," he added further. Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli To Train Together? Manchester United Drops Hint in Response to Lancashire Cricket’s Tweet (Check Posts)

Ibrahimovic has won many league titles in his career but has never been able to win the coveted Ballon d'Or trophy. While talking about it, Ibrahimovic, as always had a very unique response. "[Do] I miss the Ballon d'Or? No, it's Ballon d'Or who misses me! Deep down, I think I'm the best in the world. I don't think it's relevant to compare players with each other. Everyone has played in their generation, with different teammates … [it's] difficult to compare. I think everyone has their story and should face it."

The 39-year old came out of retirement from international football but failed to appear for Sweden in the Euro 2020 this year because of an injury. However, he remains a very important part of AC Milan's attack and this year, he would aim to lead his side to the Serie A title after missing out to city rivals Inter last year. AC Milan currently are placed fourth in the Serie A 2021-22 table and they next face Maurizio Sarri's Lazio, who are right at the top with two wins from as many matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2021 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).