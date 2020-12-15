Born on December 15, 1988, Geeta Phogat is one of the best athletes produced by India. She is the first Indian wrestler to have won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Phogat has won many accolades and laurels for India. She was trained under Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler himself and a Dronacharya Award recipient, is also her coach. She married fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar on 20 November 2016. Now, as the fellow wrestler turns a year older, let’s have a look at the trivia about the wrestler. Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar Blessed With a Baby Boy, Commonwealth Gold Medalist Seeks Love and Blessings For The Newborn (See Instagram Post).

Geeta had a first brush with success when she participated in the Commonwealth Video games 2010. The wrestler from Haryana went on to win the Gold Medal within the Women's Freestyle 51 kg class.

Also in the year 2012, Geeta went on to win a Bronze Medal in the 2012 World Wrestling Championships. She went on to face Russia's Maria Gurova t clinch the bronze medal. The Championship was held in Canada.

Her father Mahavir Phogat was her coach and raised Geeta and her sister Babita and opposed girly attributes like long hairs and ladylike clothes.

Geeta Phogat got married to her fellow wrestler Pawan in November 2018. The pictures of the marriage went viral on social media and the fans also congratulated her for the new life.

Aamir Khan's flick 'Dangal' was loosely based on her life. However, it was said that there have been few cinematic liberties being taken in the film. Geeta's part was played b Fatima Sana Sheikh.

That's all we have for now. If you think that we have missed out on any interesting fact feel free to add on your comments below. Coming back to Geeta's birthday, the entire team of LatestLY.com wishes her a very Happy Birthday.

