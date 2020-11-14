Happy Diwali to one and all! The festival of Diwali 2020 has begun a couple of days ago for some people with Vasu Baras, but today marks the main day of Naraka Chaturdashi. Also called as Choti Diwali, it is one of the most important days of the festival of lights. In fact, Diwali is one of the most popular festivals around the world. People exchange beautiful greetings and messages with one another and look for innovative ways to send out their festive greetings. So we at LatestLY bring you a beautiful collection of Happy Diwali GIFs and Choti Diwali messages with Narak Chaturdashi greetings and images. You can download these GIF greetings, messages and wishes for free and send them to all your friends and family members today.

The auspicious occasion of Diwali 2020 is being celebrated from November 12 and today marks the important celebrations of Choti Diwali and Narak Chaturdashi with Lakshmi Pujan. Diwali is one of the most important Hindu festivals that is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and fervour. People perform Lakshmi puja with their families and meet and greet each other to wish Happy Diwali. To make it easier for you, we have collected Deepavali WhatsApp stickers, Diwali 2020 images, Diwali wallpapers, Diwali images greetings, Happy Diwali images wallpapers and Happy Diwali photo with special Happy Diwali GIFs and messages. Choti Diwali 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Naraka Chaturdashi HD Images, Happy Diwali Wishes and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Happy Diwali GIFs (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Warmth and Splendour, That Is Part of This Auspicious Occasion, Fill Your Life with Happiness and Bright Cheer, And Bring to You Joy and Prosperity for the Whole Year. Wishing You A Very Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali GIFs (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Supreme Light Illuminate Your Minds, Enlighten Your Hearts, And Strengthen the Human Bonds in Your Homes & Communities. Happy Diwali!

Happy Choti Diwali 2020 (File Image)

Message Reads: The Victory of Good Over Evil, The Celebration of Courage Too, May This Narak Chaturdashi Bring Nothing but the Best for You. Have a Festive Day.

Happy Choti Diwali (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing You the Best of Festivities and Merriment on the Auspicious Narak Chaturdashi. Have a Wonderful Choti Diwali!

You can download these above Diwali images and greetings to send everyone or share on your social media profiles. We hope our colourful collection of Diwali wallpapers and greetings with Deepavali messages and quotes help you to send out the best wishes to one and all. Wish you all a very Happy Deepavali 2020!

