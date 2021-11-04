It is the occasion of Diwali and members of the sports fraternity took to Twitter to share their wishes and messages for fans on this auspicious day. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was one of the first to wish on this occasion. He would definitely be in a happy mood and so would the Indian cricket team fans, after India beat Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup last night to stay alive in the competition. Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir too took to Twitter to share his Diwali message.

The Indian Premier League teams too wished their supporters on this day while Mirabai Chanu, who clinched a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, paid a tribute to all the brave soldiers who are guarding our nation all the time.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Virat Kohli wishes fans:

May the festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and happiness. Happy Diwali. 🪔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 4, 2021

See Gautam Gambhir's Diwali message:

May this Diwali bring immense happiness to our country & we move forward on the path of prosperity! #HappyDiwali to one & all! pic.twitter.com/zTxKcuD2gY — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 4, 2021

Krishna Nagar wrote..

May the Divine Light of Diwali shine with Peace, Prosperity, Happiness, and Good Health in your life. Let’s promise ourselves to make this a safe Diwali for all#happydiwali2021 #FestivalOfLights pic.twitter.com/IQxcPHSVIO — Krishna Nagar (@Krishnanagar99) November 4, 2021

And Wasim Jaffer's tweet as well:

Wishing a very happy, prosperous, and sparkling Diwali to everyone celebrating 🤗 #HappyDiwalipic.twitter.com/S5VtifNbAO — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 4, 2021

See David Warner's tweet:

From Lisa Sthalekar to everyone!

Take a look at Aakash Chopra's tweet here:

Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali 🪔 May the Festival of Lights brings joy and happiness to your family and lives. Stay safe…stay blessed 😇 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 4, 2021

Indian football team's tweet on this day:

Some meaningful messages from Mirabai Chanu:

Wishing a Happy #Diwali to all the #SeemaPraharis of @BSF_India who are guarding our borders 24x7 and protecting the nation so we can celebrate our festivities. The nation is indebted to your services.#JaiHind — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) November 4, 2021

Some wishes from the IPL teams:

Chennai Super Kings:

Mumbai Indians:

May the festival of lights bring you joy and happiness 💙#OneFamily wishes you a very Happy Diwali 🪔#MumbaiIndians #Diwali #KhelTakaTak @MXTakaTak MI TV pic.twitter.com/jBvKZcb2X5 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 4, 2021

Delhi Capitals:

🪔 ℍ𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕪 𝔻𝕚𝕨𝕒𝕝𝕚 🪔 May this Diwali bring the utmost happiness for you and your loved ones, lots of sweets, and light up your life just like all you DC fans light up ours 😉 💙#Diwali2021 #HappyDiwali #Diwali pic.twitter.com/pBOZyUKsfc — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 4, 2021

Punjab Kings:

With wishes pouring in from all corners, fans would expectedly be happy as they are celebrating Diwali, which is also the festival of lights. Along with the sports stars, Latestly also wishes everyone a very Happy Diwali!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2021 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).