Malaysia men's hockey team landed here on Saturday to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, scheduled to be held from August 3 to 12 at the iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. As one of Asia's hockey powerhouses, Malaysia have consistently showcased remarkable skills and determination on the field. They have finished third five times in the history of the tournament and will now be eyeing to clinch their maiden Asian Champions Trophy. Sonia Baishya Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 400m Event at Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023, Jisna Mathew Bags Silver

The team has shown great promise in the recent past, having won the Silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang and also finished runners-up in last year's Hero Asia Cup in Jakarta. The Malaysian team will go up against Japan, Korea, Pakistan, China, and hosts India during the course of the tournament, which promises to be an extraordinary display of sporting brilliance.

Malaysia will open their campaign against Pakistan on August 3. As per the tournament format, all six teams will each play five matches in the round robin stage before the top four teams move into the semifinals.

"I'm happy and excited to be back again in India. Our preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy are on the right track and we are aiming to give our best in the tournament. I am hoping to see a full-house at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium," said Malaysia Captain Marhan Jalil.

Meanwhile, Malaysia coach Arul Anthoni talked about his team's recent performance and their new structure of play. Torneo del Centenario: Indian Men's Hockey Team Holds England to 1-1 Draw, Fails to Reach Final

"We came up with a new structure of play and did very well in our recent games. The players adapted to new strategies under Marhan’s leadership. I was very happy with their performance and hope they replicate the same in the Asian Champions Trophy," Anthoni said.

Also, Anthoni kept his cards close to his chest when asked about his new style of play and tactics going into the tournament and said, "You’ll have to watch us play to know our new strategies."

The arrival of the Malaysia team here marks the beginning of an exhilarating hockey spectacle that will capture the hearts of millions, celebrating the unifying spirit of the sport and fostering camaraderie among nations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2023 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).