Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023 have gotten underway on Friday, July 29 at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo. On the second day of the global tournament, Sonia Baishya etched her history books by winning the gold medal in the women's 400m by clocking 53.6 secs. Also, Jisna Mathew won silver in the same event with a time of 53.46 secs. Kishore Jena Wins Gold Medal in Men’s Javelin Throw Event at Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023

India Wins Gold and Silver Medals in Women's 400m Event at Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023

Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 National Championships Update ✅ 🇮🇳 wins 🥇 and 🥈in Women's 400m event 🥇 - Sonia Bhashiya (53.46) 🥈 - Jisna Mathew (53.75) Also, Jisna's 🥈 medal came with her SB time ⏲️ Many congratulations to both👍 pic.twitter.com/KM6xhTZ7W1 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)