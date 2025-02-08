Betting on the Super Bowl can be done by all Wisconsin residents through the nine offshore sports betting apps on this page. Bettors in Wisconsin have been placing wagers with these offshore sportsbooks safely and easily for decades and now is your chance to do the same at Super Bowl LIX.

Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Apps For Super Bowl

Below are our nine featured Wisconsin sports betting apps for NFL fans looking to have a bet on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Wisconsin

Each and every resident living in the state of Wisconsin can enjoy a bet on Super Bowl 59, provided you are aged 18+ and have a valid email address. Many of the fully licensed best offshore sportsbooks have been trusted and used by the people of Wisconsin for decades.

1. Click here to join Bovada

2. Sign up and deposit for up to $750 in free bets (75% matched deposit bonus)

3. Start betting on Super Bowl LIX

Wisconsin Sports Betting - Bet On The Super Bowl With WI Betting Apps

Provided you are aged 18+ and reside in the state of Wisconsin, you can bet with ease on the Super Bowl without any worry. People living in The North Star State have been gambling safely and easily for decades through the use of these Wisconsin sportsbooks, all based offshore in places like Panama, Curacao and Costa Rica.

All that’s required is a valid email address and password in order to register, rather than the tedious task of completing laborious KYC (Know Your Customer) checks and tons of documentation. You can literally sign-up to these Wisconsin sportsbooks in a matter of minutes.

Whether it be exclusive props that no other sportsbook offers or just better odds in general, betting with these Wisconsin sports betting apps that don't require ID makes the user experience that bit better.

Super Bowl Markets Available On Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

When it comes to a wide array of markets, these Wisconsin sports betting sites have far more options compared to other sportsbooks. There are literally hundreds of markets to bet on when it comes to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

Millions of dollars will be wagered on various player props at Super Bowl LIX. Betting on individual players is one of the more popular bets. Each year, NFL fans enjoy wagering on a wide range of player props. This year that could mean individual player props such as Jalen Hurts passing yards, the number of touchdowns Saquon Barkely could score or the number of times Patrick Mahomes could get sacked by the Philly defense.

Whether it be touchdowns, sacks, running yards, rushing yards, tackles, kicks or any other type of player prop you can think of, the best Wisconsin sports betting sites have got you covered with all of these markets and more.

Super Bowl Same-Game Parlay Bets

If you aren’t too familiar with a same-game parlay bet, this is simply a bet that combines multiple wagers from one single game, in this case the Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl LIX showdown, into one bet. This is one of the most popular bets at the Super Bowl each and every year, and Super Bowl 59 will be the same. This wager type can include as many picks as you like, such as player props, team props, game props, final score and straight moneyline bets all in one same-game parlay.

For example, adding Travis Kelce most rushing yards, Jalen Hurts most passing yards, Saquon Barkley 100+ running yards, over 49.5 total points and the Eagles to win would be a same-game parlay bet with five different variables. This of course means that the potential returns on a same-game parlay are huge compared to backing single bets. That being said, it is more of a risk and a gamble, hence the inflated price. This is due to the fact that various elements will all need to go a bettors way in order for the same-game parlay to be a winning ticket.

Super Bowl Prop Bets In Wisconsin

Wagering on prop bets beyond your traditional player, team and game props has become increasingly popular year after year at the Super Bowl. Fans now are finding an excuse to bet on anything and everything when it comes to the Super Bowl, including things like the national anthem, the half-time show, coin toss and Gatorade color.

These props are examples of more light-hearted, fun bets for fans looking to get involved in the Super Bowl and potentially winning money on it, but not wanting to think or research into their bets.

Taylor Swift Props

Some more extremely popular Super Bowl prop bets this year will surround Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift. The musician is sure to be there supporting her man at Caesars Superdome, with a wide range of pop bets involving Swift being offered at each of these Wisconsin sportsbooks.

Some of these include who Swift will be sharing a box with and who she will be sitting beside, whether she will be wearing a Kelce #87 Chiefs top or not, the color of her lipstick, how many times she’s shown on TV and even what type of headwear she will have on.

Coin Toss

A lot of first-time bettors will wager on the Super Bowl coin toss, given the fact it is literally a 50/50 chance of winning. Bettors across the United States, including in Wisconsin, will wager millions of dollars simply on whether the coin toss will land on Heads or Tails. Both are priced at the same odds of course, but this is an example of a pre-game prop bet that has become increasingly popular in recent years of the Super Bowl.

Odds Heads -101 Tails -101

Broadcast

Another popular market when it comes to wagering on the Super Bowl is the TV broadcast props.This includes things like betting on the first head coach shown on the TV broadcast, the primary color of Tom Brady’s tie, the color top Jason Kelce will be wearing or even whether or not an unauthorized streaker will make their way onto the field or not.

There are a wide range of broadcast props at each of the US betting sites listed on this page. Check them out for yourself and see if any obscure bet appeals to you about the TV broadcast.

Color of Tom Brady’s tie Odds Blue +175 Grey/Silver +300 No Tie +320 Red +600

Gatorade Color

Betting on the color of Gatorade that will be poured over the winning Super Bowl head coach has become one of the most popular prop bets in recent years, and crypto casino platforms now offer exciting odds on this unique wager.

The last two years the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Vince Lombardi Trophy, they have soaked head coach Andy Reid in purple Gatorade. Purple leads the way this year as the favorite, with yellow second favorite and orange third favorite.